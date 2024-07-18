Hokuriku Shinkansen's Extension to Osaka to Cost 4 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line's extension from Tsuruga in the central Japan prefecture of Fukui to the western city of Osaka is now estimated to cost about 4 trillion yen, double the initial projection, it was learned Thursday.

Construction material prices are surging and labor costs are ballooning amid serious manpower shortages, a transport ministry official said.

The ministry came up with the new estimate based on a detailed 140-kilometer route proposal for the line's extension from Tsuruga Station to Shin-Osaka Station, a Shinkansen hub in the Osaka area, via another Fukui city of Obama and Kyoto Station, northeast of Osaka. The so-called Obama-Kyoto route was decided by the ruling coalition in 2016.

The ruling bloc is hoping to decide by the end of the year specifically where the extended line will be constructed and stops will be located, so construction work can get started by March 2026.

But the surging cost may make the route unfeasible, as the cost-effectiveness ratio is likely to drop below 1.0, people familiar with the matter said.

