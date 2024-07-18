Shibuya Sakura Stage Complex Unveiled to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyu Land Corp. on Thursday unveiled to the press the commercial area of Shibuya Sakura Stage, a new large-scale complex located on the southwest side of Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

The commercial area is set to open on July 25, while a new station gate and an underground passage, both of which provide easy access to the complex, will open on Sunday.

The centerpiece of the 2.6-hectare site is a 39-story skyscraper with offices on the upper floors. The commercial area from the second basement to the fifth floor will house 37 tenants, including restaurants, a large bookstore with a lounge area, and a cosmetics store.

The new complex will become “a place where new cultures and businesses spring up one after another,” Tokyu Land CEO Hiroaki Hoshino said.

