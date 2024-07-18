Kyodo News Punishes Officials for Election Misreporting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Kyodo News said Thursday that it has taken disciplinary action against four senior officials for misreporting the results of last month's Okinawa prefectural assembly election in southern Japan.

The news agency initially reported that candidates oppossed to the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa, to a replacement facility in the Henoko coastal area in Nago, also in Okinawa, were certain to win a majority in the assembly.

However, the number of assembly seats won by those opposed to the base relocation turned out to be the same as the number of seats won by those tolerating it.

Over the incident, Kyodo News reprimanded its editor-in-chief, Naoto Takahashi, and the head of its election center, while warning the deputy head of its editorial department and the chief of its local bureau in Okinawa.

In addition, Kyodo News President Toru Mizutani and senior director Toshiro Obuchi will return part of their compensation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]