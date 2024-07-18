Japan Top Court Backs Additional Taxes on Nissan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Thursday backed the collection of 5 billion yen in additional taxes from Nissan Motor Co. over the income of a tax haven-based insurance affiliate.

The five justices of the top court's First Petty Bench unanimously agreed to overturn a high court ruling that ordered the cancellation of the additional taxes in line with Nissan's claims.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau imposed the additional taxes on the automaker after applying Japan's anti-tax haven rules to Nissan's tax return for the year through March 2017.

The focal point of the lawsuit was whether the tax rules could be applied to the Nissan case. The rules do not apply if over 50 pct of a company's insurance premium income is derived from sources other than group firms.

The Supreme Court concluded that the rules could be applied to the Nissan case, recognizing that the income of the Bermuda-based affiliate derived from outside the group was effectively below 50 pct.

