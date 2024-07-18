Tottori Pref. Mulls Ordinance on Use of Election Poster Boards

Newsfrom Japan

Tottori, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tottori prefectural government in western Japan is considering an ordinance on the use of official boards for election candidates' posters, after many unrelated posters were displayed during the Tokyo gubernatorial election campaign earlier this year, Governor Shinji Hirai said Thursday.

The Tottori government is expected to submit a related bill to the prefectural assembly as early as September.

The internal affairs ministry's election division is not aware of the existence of such an ordinance anywhere in the country, according to an official.

The envisioned ordinance would clarify that official boards must not be used for posters unrelated to election campaigns, such as those for commercial purposes.

It would allow local election authorities to remove unrelated posters and urge candidates not to put up such posters. It would not include penalties for violations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]