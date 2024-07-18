Japan, S. Korea Top Uniformed Officers Resume Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The top uniformed officers of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military have resumed their high-level dialogue, which had been suspended due to the 2018 fire radar incident involving a Japanese plane and a South Korean warship.

Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff of the SDF's Joint Staff, and Kim Myung-soo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, held talks on Wednesday. The last such meeting took place in 2016, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

In June this year, Japan and South Korea agreed on measures to prevent a recurrence of the 2018 incident and to resume exchanges between their uniformed officers.

On Thursday, Yoshida, Kim and Gen. Charles Brown, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a trilateral meeting at the ministry in Tokyo. At the start of the meeting, Yoshida said that the meeting was the first step in not only improving relations between the three countries, but also moving to the next level of their defense cooperation.

They adopted a joint statement condemning military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and China's claims in the South China Sea and calling for stability in the Taiwan Strait.

