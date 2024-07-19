IAEA Confirms Safety of Fukushima Treated Water Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed again the safety of Japan’s discharge of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

In a report released Thursday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said its task force “confirmed that the equipment and facilities are installed and operated in a manner that is consistent with...the relevant international safety standards.”

It was the second report on the matter since Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. began the water release operations at its power plant in northeastern Japan in August last year.

The report shows the findings of a task force review mission to Japan in April this year. The mission included people from the IAEA and China, which opposes the water release.

The mission inspected related facilities at the plant and had discussions with TEPCO and the Japanese government.

