Tottori Town 1st in Japan to Monitor Voting Online

Kofu, Tottori Pref., July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tottori Prefecture town of Kofu, western Japan, became the first in the country Friday to use an online system to monitor voting at a polling station for a public offices election.

The use of online monitoring is viewed as a possible solution to the problem of decreasing polling stations in many areas caused by the difficulty of finding observers amid the depopulation.

Kofu used the online system in early voting for its mayoral election slated for Sunday.

The polling station in the town's disaster prevention and information center opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday. At the station, one observer was present in person, while the other observer monitored remotely from the town hall.

Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai in February announced a plan to introduce online election monitoring in the prefecture.

