Ajinomoto Offering Food-Related Support to Japan Athletes in Paris

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese food maker Ajinomoto Co. is providing nutrition support to Japanese athletes who are set to compete in the Paris Olympics, which starts this month.

The company is providing some athletes with not only its food products but also advice, such as on well-balanced diets, hoping to help them fine-tune their physical and mental health for the massive sports event.

Together with the Japanese Olympic Committee, Ajinomoto in 2003 launched the Victory Project to further strengthen top Japanese athletes.

Ajinomoto has been offering athletes light "washoku" traditional Japanese meals at an on-site nutrition support base set up for every Summer and Winter Olympics, beginning with the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.

For the Paris Summer Games, the company has worked with Ryuji Teshima, a Paris-based Japanese chef of French cuisine, to come up with a soup full of "umami" flavor.

