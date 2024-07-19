More Allowance Frauds Discovered at Japan MSDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The amount of special allowances that divers of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force fraudulently received exceeds 53 million yen, 10 million yen larger than the recently announced figure, it was learned Friday.

The Defense Ministry disclosed the previous figure July 12. At that time, it failed to announce that four MSDF members had been arrested over the frauds.

In an unusual move, the ministry had a briefing with reporters in the small hours of Friday to correct its July 12 announcement.

"We mistakenly judged that only the amount subject to disciplinary action needed to be disclosed," said Satoshi Mikai, director-general of the ministry's Bureau of Personnel and Education. "We should have disclosed the full extent of the situation as much as we could."

"There was no intention to conceal or downplay the situation," he added.

