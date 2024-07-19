Some McDonald's Japan Shops Halt Operations on System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) has suspended operations at some 30 pct of its shops around the country due to a glitch in the cash register system, the company said Friday.

Although the firm is investigating the cause of the problem, there is no prospect for resuming operations at the moment. A large-scale system problem occurred at the company in March, causing many of its shops to halt services temporarily.

"We sincerely apologize for causing great inconvenience (to customers)," a McDonald's Co. (Japan) spokesperson said Friday.

At a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo's Minato Ward, a notice saying that it is closed was posted. A woman who came to the shop in the morning without knowing the suspension said: "I'm disappointed because it's not open. I was looking forward to eating breakfast here."

