Japan Govt Report Cites Need to Optimize Work of Teachers

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry, in an annual report released Friday, pointed out the need to fundamentally change the current situation where teachers are responsible for many tasks and ensure appropriate working conditions for them.

As long working hours for teachers have become a problem in Japan, the ministry said in the education, science and technology white paper for fiscal 2023, which ended in March this year, that education boards and schools are urged to sort out and drastically reduce tasks performed by teachers.

Referring to work style reform proposals for teachers compiled in May by the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister, the white paper noted that the education ministry will promote such reforms.

The white paper also said that the shortage of teachers is alarming and that there is an urgent need to improve the attractiveness of the teaching profession in order to increase the number of aspirant teachers.

Stressing that sexual violence by teachers against students must never happen, the white paper said the ministry has instructed education boards to take strict measures against teachers found to have committed such acts, including dismissing them from their positions on disciplinary grounds. It introduced preventive measures, such as prohibiting private communication between teachers and students via social media.

