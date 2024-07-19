Japan Lowers FY 2024 Growth Forecast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday lowered its forecast for the country's economic growth for fiscal 2024, citing the impact of testing fraud scandals at automakers.

The government now expects gross domestic product to rise 0.9 pct in the year ending next March in inflation-adjusted real terms, down from its January forecast of 1.3 pct growth, the Cabinet Office said.

"Attention needs to be paid to the effects of inflation caused by a weaker yen," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, where the latest projection was presented. "We will carry out meticulous support amid elevated prices."

The downward revision came as economic growth was slower in the final quarter of fiscal 2023 than projected in January, due to weaker personal consumption amid halts to auto shipments following the scandals, according to the Cabinet Office.

The government lowered its estimate for personal consumption growth to 0.5 pct from 1.2 pct, and changed the estimate for housing investment to a 2.7 pct decline from a 0.3 pct drop due to higher materials costs.

