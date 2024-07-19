Japan, Taiwan Coast Guards Conduct Joint Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard and Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration carried out a joint maritime exercise Thursday to the south of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Taiwanese government sources said Friday.

The two sides had conducted undisclosed joint drills based on a memorandum regarding maritime rescues, but this is the first time that such training has been made known to the public.

According to the sources, Taiwan's Hsun Hu No. 9 patrol ship engaged in a search, rescue and communication drill with the JCG's Sagami patrol vessel. Prior to the exercise, the Taiwanese vessel made a port call at Tokyo for supplies of fuel, water and food.

Tokyo and Taipei are on alert over China's increasingly coercive actions in the East and South China seas. Chinese coast guard ships have frequently entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands, controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing, and have stepped up patrol activities near Taiwan's Kinmen Islands.

Since signing the memorandum in 2017, Japan and Taiwan have cooperated in exercises for maritime rescues that could be conducted in waters close to both sides. The drills are believed to be kept under wraps so as not to excessively provoke China.

