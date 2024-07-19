2024 Visitor Spending in Japan Estimated at 8 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Spending by foreign visitors to Japan is estimated to come to about 8 trillion yen in 2024, far exceeding the previous year's total of some 5.3 trillion yen, the government said Friday.

The estimate was presented at the day's meeting of the Ministerial Council on the Promotion of Japan as a Tourism-Oriented Country.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "Now that the target of attracting 60 million visitors from abroad with total spending of 15 trillion yen in 2030 is within our sight, it is important to promote efforts to invite more visitors to regional areas."

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in June jumped 51.2 pct from a year before to some 3.14 million, a record high for a single month, buoyed by the historic weakness of the yen, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. The estimated total for January-June was around 17.78 million, surpassing 17 million for the first time on a first-half basis.

These estimates suggest that the annual total of visitors to the country may reach 35 million in 2024 to surpass the level in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In January-June, spending by foreign visitors is estimated to have totaled about 3.9 trillion yen, a first-half record high.

