Japan Gymnast Miyata to Pull Out of Paris Games

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata will withdraw from the Paris Olympic Games, set to begin later this month, after she smoked and drank alcohol in violation of the Japanese Olympic Committee's rules on dispatching athletes to the Games, the Japan Gymnastics Association said Friday.

The withdrawal was decided following discussions between the association and Miyata, 19, captain of the Japanese women's gymnastics team, the association said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The association said that it received a whistleblower report Monday in Monaco, where the gymnastics team was training ahead of the Paris Games. Miyata returned to Japan on Thursday for an investigation, telling the association that between late June and early July she smoked once in Tokyo and drank alcohol at a lodging facility in a training camp.

The association forbids athletes from drinking and smoking while they are representing Japan at international competitions, and both it and the JOC require athletes to comply with the law. Miyata is below the legal age for drinking and smoking.

Miyata won bronze for the balance beam at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and was expected to lead the Japanese team as it aims for its first Olympic medal in team all-around for 60 years.

