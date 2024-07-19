ANA to Launch 3 New European Routes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways will launch regular routes linking Tokyo’s Haneda Airport respectively with three cities--Milan, Stockholm and Istanbul--in or after December, the major Japanese airline said Friday.

They will be ANA’s first regular flight services to and from the three cities. The Milan route will open Dec. 3, the Stockholm route Jan. 31, 2025, and the Istanbul route Feb. 12 the same year.

ANA, which has postponed the launches of the three routes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to launch them as the company now expects to be able to secure manpower needed for the new services and demand is recovering.

The introduction of the new services will increase ANA’s European routes to nine and its weekly flights between Japan and the region to 49.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]