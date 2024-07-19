Mitsubishi UFJ Announces Punishments over Illegal Info Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Friday that it will reduce the remuneration of President and Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa as part of punishments for top executives over a scandal involving the illegal sharing of customer information among subsidiaries.

"We apologize to customers and others concerned for the worry and inconvenience caused," Kamezawa, whose pay will be cut by 30 pct over three months, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The company announced the punishments after the Financial Services Agency in June issued business improvement orders to MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. for sharing clients' private information.

Among other punished executives, Kanetsugu Mike, chairman of the parent company, will have his pay cut by 30 pct for five months, a heavier punishment than others due to his involvement in some of the illegal info sharing.

MUFG Bank President and CEO Junichi Hanzawa's remuneration will be lowered by 30 pct for three months. A total of six executives including from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities were slapped with pay cuts.

