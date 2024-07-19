Japan, China Top Health Officials Agree to Promote Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi and Lei Haichao, head of China's National Health Commission, met in Beijing on Friday and agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of medical and nursing care services.

Takemi and Lei also discussed measures to deal with population aging, a common challenge facing their countries.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Takemi expressed hopes for cooperation with China in developing vaccines and drugs to prepare for the next pandemic.

Takemi, on a three-day visit to China through Friday, also met with Yin Li, secretary of the Communist Party of China's Beijing Municipal Committee, and inspected a local medical facility.

On Friday or later, Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the General Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Banri Kaieda, vice speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, are scheduled to visit China.

