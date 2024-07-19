Rokyoku Artist, Yaeyama Weaver Nominated as Living Treasures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cultural Affairs Council recommended Friday that the culture minister designate six more people as living national treasures including, for the first time ever, a "rokyoku" artist and a "Yaeyama jofu" fabric weaver.

Their designations as preservers of important intangible cultural assets will be approved around autumn, bringing the total number of living national treasures to 108.

One of the nominees is Kyoyama Koshiwaka, the 70-year-old master of the rokyoku traditional narrative singing.

Kyoyama, whose real name is Kazumitsu Fukumoto, became an apprentice to his father, the first Kyoyama Koshiwaka, in 1971. He performed under the name Kyoyama Fukutaro from 1972 until he assumed the name Koshiwaka in 2004 following the death of his father.

He has a high reputation for emotionally depicting the world of each story using his powerful yet gentle high notes and skills to flexibly control the singing speed and quote story characters as saying.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]