Spanish Air Force Planes Arrive in Japan for 1st Time

Chitose, Hokkaido, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Eurofighter jets from the Spanish and German air forces arrived at the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Chitose base in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Friday to participate in joint training with the ASDF.

It is the first time that Spanish air force aircraft have come to Japan.

"Unit-level exchanges will become a foundation for strengthening cooperation in the future," Maj. Gen. Nobutaka Tanaka, commander of the Chitose base, said in a welcome ceremony at the base.

Spanish training instructor Pedro Enrique Belmonte expressed hope that the joint training will strengthen ties between the countries and foster a supportive relationship with Japan.

Also on Friday, French fighter jets arrived at the ASDF Hyakuri base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo. Italian and other fighter jets are scheduled to arrive in August.

