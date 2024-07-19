Microsoft Glitch Disrupts Businesses in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--A worldwide system glitch at U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. affected businesses in Japan on Friday, with Jetstar Japan canceling about 20 domestic flights.

The low-cost carrier, which uses Microsoft's Windows software, suffered a system failure from around 1:40 p.m. No international flights were affected.

Japan Airlines' website saw difficulties in purchasing and booking international flights.

At the Universal Studios Japan theme park in the western city of Osaka, store operations were temporarily halted after problems with cash registers in all stores began around 2 p.m. Meanwhile, theme park attractions were operating without problems.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, said that a system that allows users to check train operations on its smartphone app and website malfunctioned from around 2:22 p.m. The glitch did not affect train operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]