“TownPage” Yellow Pages to Be Scrapped at End of FY 2025

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. said Friday that they will stop publishing the paper version of their “TownPage” yellow pages at the end of fiscal 2025.

NTT East and NTT West will also end the “dial 104” telephone directory assistance service at the same time.

The move comes as the number of users of both services has been declining due to the spread of smartphones, which allow users to easily find telephone numbers. The services have been causing losses totaling several billion yen at the two companies.

The services “have almost completed their roles with the change of times and the evolution of technology,” a company official said in an online briefing on the day.

The companies will encourage people to use the online version of TownPage, but there will no longer be a way to search for personal phone numbers.

