Japanese "Truck G-Men" Issue Guidance Over 700 Times in 1st Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese "truck G-men," or inspectors who monitor working conditions in the logistics sector, have issued corrective guidance to cargo owners and prime contractors 722 times through end-June since the role was established about a year ago.

An expert said that it is important to disclose specific changes taken by businesses as a result of the work of truck G-men.

The position was created by the transport ministry on July 21 last year in response to the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics industry, or disruptions in cargo transport operations caused by truck driver shortages stemming from a new overtime regulation put into place this April.

The ministry has assigned to its headquarters in Tokyo and regional transport bureaus a total of 162 truck G-men, who make phone calls to offices of logistics companies to ask about any issues in dealings with cargo owners and prime contractors, such as if their waiting times for cargo are too long, if fees are appropriate and if they are forced to engage in work outside the remit of their contracts, such as sorting cargo. They also speak to truck drivers at expressway rest areas to ask about possible problems.

"(My work) is very rewarding," Arata Komiya, a 38-year-old inspector deployed at the Kanto District Transport Bureau in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, said, citing, as an example, a case in which he was thanked by a logistics company for helping it start transport fee negotiations because of his work.

