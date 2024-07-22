Japanese Food Biz Pushing Eels for Day of Ox

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food businesses including retailers and restaurant chains are competing to sell eel products ahead of the midsummer Day of the Ox on Wednesday, when demand is expected to spike.

Their sales lineups range from luxurious items for a festive mood to affordable ones for consumers weary of the protracted inflation.

"Let's eat eel and overcome summer," an industry official said.

The Daimaru Tokyo store, operated by Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., offers about 70 kinds of eel products, its widest variety ever.

While it sells luxurious items such as an eel bento box priced at 4,590 yen from Isesada, a long-established grilled eel restaurant, and a bento containing both eel and high-end Yonezawa beef for 5,400 yen, items priced at around 1,000 yen are also on sale.

