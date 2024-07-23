Over Half of Japan School Students “Underhydrated”: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--More than half of Japanese elementary and junior high school students are “underhydrated,” a research team led by Niigata University has found.

“It is important to drink water frequently to avoid dehydration not only in summer but also in cooler seasons,” the group of researchers said.

In the study, Tatsuro Amano, associate professor at the university, and colleagues analyzed urine samples from 349 students at elementary and junior high schools affiliated with the university in the city of Niigata.

The samples were collected by the students upon waking at home on a single school day in April and July 2021. They were also asked to self-evaluate the color of their urine based on an 8-point scale to monitor their hydration status.

The researchers said urine osmolality, which goes up as water intake declines, was at levels considered underhydration in 66 pct of the April samples and 50 pct of the July samples.

