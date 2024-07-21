INTERVIEW: New Zealand, Japan Need to Cooperate over Rule of Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters has emphasized the need for his country to cooperate with Japan and other like-minded nations in maintaining the rule of law, apparently with China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region in mind.

In an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo on Friday, Peters also stressed the importance of ensuring a rules-based international order.

"We in the Pacific all agree that the law of the sea has got to be upheld" amid the increasingly challenging regional security environment, the minister said.

He also noted that ensuring open sea lanes is essential to the national interests of New Zealand, an island nation, pledging the country's active engagement in the region.

Peters said Japan and New Zealand have established relations with other Pacific island nations as genuine partners of choice, instead of using them, expressing eagerness to cooperate with Japan further in infrastructure and other fields.

