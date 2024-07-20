Japanese Culture Festival Kicks Off in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 19 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale event showcasing a wide range of Japanese culture kicked off at an exhibition center in London on Friday for a three-day run.

Hyper Japan Festival is expected to attract a total of about 40,000 visitors through Sunday.

It is the 20th time that Hyper Japan Festival has taken place since it started in 2010. The festival is said to be one of the largest Japanese culture-themed events in Britain.

This time, about 350 companies, including Japanese firms, are joining the event, selling Japanese food and miscellaneous items as well as anime and game-related goods.

Also at the event, 36 kinds of Japanese sake are offered for visitors to compare their tastes and there is a booth where visitors can obtain information about trips to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]