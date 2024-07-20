Nippon Steel Hires Pompeo as Adviser: Report

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. has hired Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state in the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, as an adviser, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Through the appointment of an influential figure in U.S. politics, the major Japanese steelmaker aims to realize its planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

Over the proposed buyout of the U.S. steel giant, the United Steelworkers (USW) labor union has clarified its opposition. U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Trump have both voiced their disagreement with the deal, making it a political issue. Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel's headquarters is located, is regarded as one of the swing states that will decide the outcome of the presidential election in November.

Nippon Steel said in a statement that the company is looking forward to working with Pompeo in responding to the need for a stronger U.S. economy and national security.

