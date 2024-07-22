Northern Japan City Using Drones to Prevent Bear Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Drones have been introduced in the city of Nayoro in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido to prevent people from being attacked by bears.

The city government calls on residents to evacuate if drones locate bears in urban or residential areas. With incidents involving bears taking place in various locations, the small unmanned aircraft are expected to help ensure the safety of residents and contribute to removing the danger posed by the animal.

According to the Environment Ministry, the number of people nationwide who were injured by bears in fiscal 2023 came to a record high of 219. In the first three months of fiscal 2024, 34 people suffered injuries from bear attacks, and two of them died.

In January-May this year, the Nayoro police station of the Hokkaido police department received more than 30 reports of bear sightings in the city, up by around 10 from a year earlier.

In early June, the city government made an arrangement with the police station and a driving school in the city which also offers a drone training course. Under the scheme, the municipal government will ask the school to dispatch a drone if a bear spotted in the city is very likely to harm people after talks with the police station. A camera installed on the drone will help identify the location of the bear, and speakers mounted on the aircraft will be used to urge residents to evacuate.

