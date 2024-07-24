Japan Quail Egg Farmers in Dire Situation after Choking Death

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese quail egg farmers have been dealt a blow by a fatal choking incident apparently caused by a boiled egg of the bird at an elementary school in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in February, which led to growing moves to suspend quail egg use in school meals.

In the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, which accounts for over 60 pct of quail egg production in the country, processing companies have seen their inventories pile up while quail farmers have reduced their bird numbers. Local governments are calling for help to the sector.

"Mass school closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak were tough, but we can't see any light at the end of the tunnel in the current case," an official at major food-processing firm Tengu Canning Co., based in the Aichi capital of Nagoya, said.

The company said its quail egg shipments for school meals have declined sharply since the February incident, with the figure in June only around 60 pct of the year-before level. Unshipped products have piled up at the company's warehouse in the city of Toyokawa, Aichi, resulting in a roughly 1.8-fold year-on-year increase in end-June inventories.

The Toyohashi Quail Agricultural Cooperative, Japan's only specialized cooperative for quail farmers, urged members in May to reduce production after its warehouse, capable of storing around three million boiled quail eggs, reached full capacity.

