Chief Cabinet Sec. Says to Support Kishida Administration

Ube, Yamaguchi Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Sunday he wants to firmly support the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who seeks to be re-elected in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election expected to be held in September.

Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, made the remark after saying that he must refrain from commenting on the LDP leadership race from the government's standpoint, when speaking to reporters in the city of Ube in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, which is part of his electoral district.

Hayashi, a member of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, visited his electoral district for the first time since he assumed the post of chief cabinet secretary in December last year.

When reporters asked him if he intends to run for LDP president in the future, Hayashi said many of his supporters told him during his latest trip to Ube that they want him to become LDP president someday. Receiving such words is the ultimate reward for a politician, he added.

"I want to keep my aspirations strong and continue to devote myself to my work," Hayashi said, apparently expresses his eagerness to throw his hat in the ring in the future.

