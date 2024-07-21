Mercury Hits 30 Degrees or Higher in 90 Pct of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius or higher at 822, or about 90 pct, of all observation points across Japan by 5 p.m. Sunday, the highest daily total this summer, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Of them, 220 sites from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa saw temperatures hit 35 degrees or higher.

The mercury reached 38.5 degrees in Hamamatsu in the central prefecture of Shizuoka, 38.2 degrees in Toyooka in the western prefecture of Hyogo, 37.9 degrees in the western city of Kyoto, 37.0 degrees in Nagoya in the central prefecture of Aichi and 34.6 degrees in central Tokyo.

The agency said Sunday that this year's rainy season seems to have ended in the Kinki and Chugoku western regions. Of the areas covered by the agency's rainy season announcement, only the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern region, the Hokuriku central region and the Tohoku northeastern region have yet to come out of the rainy season.

