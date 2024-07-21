Lawmaker Horii Questioned over Funeral Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors have questioned House of Representatives lawmaker Manabu Horii on a voluntary basis over funeral money allegedly given to voters in his constituency, informed sources said Sunday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to have asked Horii to give his perception about the provision of funeral money, according to the sources.

On Thursday, the prosecutors raided Horii's offices in Tokyo and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido as well as his home, on suspicion of violating the public offices election law. The 52-year-old lawmaker, elected from the Lower House's Hokkaido proportional representation bloc, quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on the same day.

A former secretary to Horii was also questioned on a voluntary basis.

Horii is suspected of sending his secretary and others to offer condolence money in his name to voters in the Lower House's Hokkaido No. 9 constituency around 2022 in violation of the public offices election law, with the total amount of illegal donations seen reaching hundreds of thousands of yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]