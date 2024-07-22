Japan's Power-Assisted Bike Makers Target Child-Rearing Riders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese makers of electric power-assisted bicycles have launched models designed to carry children more easily and safely, hoping to attract fresh demand.

Panasonic Cycle Technology Co. released last month a new "Gyutto Annys" model that can be pushed up a hill effortlessly even if it carries two toddlers and loads weighing over 60 kilograms in total. Behind this feature is an assist motor, which can be switched on after the rider gets off to push the bicycle.

"We aimed to improve users' quality of life, not to offer a mere transportation method," Kenji Ito, the company's executive officer, said.

Yamaha Motor Co.'s "Pas Babby un SP" bicycle features a child seat with a 270-degree head protector as standard equipment for enhanced safety in possible accidents. The height of the protector can be adjusted to accommodate the child's growth, allowing the model to be used for a long period.

Bridgestone Cycle Corp.'s "Bikke" child-carrying series has a model with a lower saddle and thicker tires.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]