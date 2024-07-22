Tokaido Shinkansen Services Disrupted All Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended throughout Monday between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations in central Japan, following a derailment accident involving two maintenance trains.

The accident forced a total of 328 trains to be canceled, affecting some 250,000 people.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, the operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen line, plans to resume the services in the section from the first trains on Tuesday.

A maintenance train that lays ballast, or small rocks under rail tracks, collided with a halted maintenance train that tamps down the ballast, on a section between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations, both in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, around 3:35 a.m., according to JR Tokai.

The collision derailed both trains and caused two workers to sustain injuries that were not life-threatening.

