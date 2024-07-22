Tokaido Shinkansen Services Partially Halted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services were briefly suspended between Tokyo Station and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday from the first trains of the day, following a derailment incident involving two maintenance trains.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, which operates the Tokaido Shinkansen line, later changed the suspended section to between Hamamatsu Station in Shizuoka Prefecture, east of Aichi, and Nagoya Station.

Restoration work is expected to continue until the evening, but it is unclear when services will be fully resumed.

JR Tokai said that a maintenance train that lays ballast, or small rocks under rail tracks, collided with a halted maintenance train that tamps down the ballast, on a section of the line between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations, both in Aichi, shortly past 3:30 a.m. The collision derailed both trains and caused two workers to sustain nonlife-threatening injuries. The maintenance trains were making their way back to base after having completed work.

All Nozomi fastest trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which connects Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, were canceled. Hikari and Kodama train operations were reduced.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]