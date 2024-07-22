"Wagyu" Promotional Event Held in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 21 (Jiji Press)--An event was held in New York's Manhattan on Sunday to promote "wagyu" Japanese beef, part of an effort to expand sales in the United States, one of major markets for its beef exports.

The event was sponsored by the Japanese Consulate-General in New York and the Japan External Trade Organization in cooperation with businesses.

A variety of wagyu cuisine, including beef on stick, hamburgers and beef on rice, using meat from Japanese prefectures including Kagoshima and Hokkaido, were offered at the event.

It is a rare opportunity for so many kinds of wagyu cuisine are offered at one time, Mikio Mori, Japanese consul-general in New York, said, calling on participants to enjoy them.

Wagyu is surprisingly soft and tasty, a woman from New Jersey said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]