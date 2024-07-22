Japan to Monitor U.S. Presidential Race following Biden Exit: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that the country will closely monitor developments in the U.S. presidential election, after incumbent President Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of our country's diplomatic and security policies," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. "We will keep a close eye on future movements."

"I believe that Biden wanted to make the best political decision as president," Kishida said, while refraining from commenting directly about Biden ending his re-election bid because it is a matter related to domestic politics of the United States.

"What is important (for Japan) is, regardless of the outcome of the presidential election (in November), to respond to various events that may occur going forward and make necessary policy coordination with the U.S. government," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference Monday.

"Well continue communicating closely" with the U.S. side, the top government spokesperson said.

