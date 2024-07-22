2 Yrs Sought for Ex-Accountant of LDP's Nikai Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors Monday demanded a prison term of 2 years for a former chief accountant of a ruling Liberal Democratic Party faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai over a political funds scandal.

The punishment for Hitoshi Nagai, 70, was sought at a trial in Tokyo District Court, with public prosecutors saying that the falsification of political funds reports, a practice used for years, has snowballed into a major social issue.

The defense asked for a suspended sentence.

The prosecutors said that the Nikai faction imposed sales quotas on member lawmakers for fundraising party tickets and kicked revenues in excess of the quotas back to them. They added that Nagai had underreported funds in political funds reports for at least five years.

According to the indictment, Nagai failed to record a total of some 264 million yen, believed mainly to be revenues in excess of sales quotas, in the faction's political funds reports for 2018-2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]