Tokyo-Area Condo Price Falls 13.5 Pct in 1st Half

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of newly supplied condominiums in the greater Tokyo area in January-June fell 13.5 pct from a year earlier, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Monday.

The average price of new condos put up for sale in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba came to 76.77 million yen.

The average price of new condos in the Japanese capital's densely populated 23 wards dropped 16.3 pct to 108.55 million yen. In the first half of 2023, the average price in the 23 Tokyo wards stood at 129.62 million yen, topping 100 million yen for the first time, pushed up by high-priced condos for the wealthy.

