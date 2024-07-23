Olympic Debut Seen Boosting Breaking's Popularity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The debut of breaking, or breakdancing, as an Olympic event at the Paris Games is expected to help popularize the sport in Japan.

The hopes are fueled by the fact that world-class athletes are set to represent Japan in breaking events in the Paris Olympics. A breaking instructor, expecting a boom in the sport's popularity, has created a qualification for instructors to ensure safe training environments.

Masumi Kusano, 43, chief of a nonprofit group promoting youth development through breakdancing, opened his first dance school in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan, in 2012, and later opened schools in neighboring Toyama Prefecture and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan. He teaches hip hop and breaking at eight schools in the three prefectures.

He initially ran the schools while being employed for a company, teaching about 10 students after work. "My ability to develop students was low, and I was facing obstacles all the time," Kusano said. He was able to increase students after focusing on having children enjoy breaking instead of on the technical aspects of the sport, and he currently teaches about 700 students.

He said he felt happy when a decision on the adoption of breaking as an Olympic event was made, believing that the sport would spread faster as it may be used in education and gain the attention of corporations.

