INTERVIEW: Nikon Aiming to Expand Camera Market Share

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nikon Corp. aims to expand its market share for cameras by utilizing the video technologies of a U.S. movie camera company it acquired in spring, President Muneaki Tokunari has said.

On its mainline camera business, Tokunari said Nikon has seen brisk demand for powerful video functions in recent years. He also recognizes signs of recovery in sales of cameras with interchangeable lenses.

Explaining the segment’s performance by region, he said, “Sales in China have grown to a level similar to those of Europe, while growth is big in emerging countries such as those in South Asia.”

Across Japan, plans are underway to build semiconductor plants, a positive situation for Nikon, which makes chip lithography systems to print circuits onto silicon wafers.

“We have a business opportunity,” Tokunari said, eager to take advantage of the development to boost sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]