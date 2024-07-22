Lawmaker Horii Aware of Illegality of Providing Funeral Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker Manabu Horii was aware of the illegality of providing funeral money to voters in his constituency, informed sources said Monday.

Horii, 52, admitted this to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office during questioning he attended voluntarily, the sources said.

Horii is suspected of sending his secretary and others to give condolence money, ranging from 10,000 yen to several dozen thousand yen each time, and flowers in his name to voters in the Lower House's Hokkaido No. 9 constituency around 2022, with the total amount of payments reaching hundreds of thousands of yen.

Also, Horii allegedly instructed his secretary and others via group chats on messaging app Line where and how much condolence money to distribute.

Even after his secretary pointed to the illegality and asked him to stop, the lawmaker continued the distribution, saying that he "can't stop because it's a custom," according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]