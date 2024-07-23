Yokohama Rubber to Buy Goodyear's Mining and Construction Tire Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama Rubber Co. said Monday that it has agreed to acquire mining and construction vehicle tire business from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for 905 million dollars, or about 142 billion yen.

"We want to be more competitive by solidifying our position in mining and construction vehicle tire business," Yokohama Rubber Chairman and CEO Masataka Yamaishi said in a virtual press conference.

In the off-the-road tire market, the Japanese company has strong presence in tires for agriculture and forestry equipment, and port vehicles, but lags behind in those for mining and construction vehicle.

The acquisition is subject to antitrust regulatory approval in countries concerned.

About 30 billion yen of the acquisition costs will be covered by Yokohama Rubber's own funds and the rest by loans.

