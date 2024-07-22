Japan Discovers Other Crashed MSDF Chopper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force said Monday that the second of the two MSDF helicopters that crashed off a remote Tokyo island in April has been found on the seabed in the area where the accident occurred.

One of the two SH-60K patrol helicopters had been discovered recently.

Both were found by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology’s Deep Tow unmanned deep-sea probe and were identified mainly by the aircraft numbers. The MSDF is considering salvaging the aircraft.

The MSDF had asked the agency known as JAMSTEC to search for the crashed helicopters as the sea area of the accident site is as deep as about 5,500 meters. The search mission using the unmanned probe started on July 15.

A detailed camera examination of the location where a sonar responded found that the discovered object was the main part of a crashed helicopter. The other apparent helicopter was found nearby later.

