Kishida Aides Wary of Impact from Biden's Withdrawal

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's political fate is gaining renewed attention after U.S. President Joe Biden pulled out of the presidential race.

Kishida, whose term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September, is facing pressure from the party to make way for a successor, just as Biden had, prompting fears among people close to Kishida that the U.S. leader's move may trigger a domino effect bringing the prime minister down.

Many expect Kishida to make a decision on his approach to the LDP's leadership race after the summer holiday period in mid-August.

Political watchers have pointed out many similarities between the situations of Biden and Kishida. Biden faced calls to withdraw from the presidential race from many congressional Democrats who were concerned about possible losses in Senate and House of Representatives elections.

With the election for Japan's House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber, slated for summer next year and the terms of the members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, set to expire in October 2025, LDP members with similar worries as U.S. Democrats have called on Kishida to step down as his cabinet has been mired in low public approval ratings.

