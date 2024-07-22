Sea Shepherd Founder Detained in Greenland

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Police authorities Sunday detained Paul Watson, founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, in Greenland under an international arrest order from Japan, his foundation said.

According to the foundation, the 73-year-old was detained upon arrival in Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous territory of Denmark, where he stopped to refuel while en route to the Pacific Ocean to intercept a new Japanese whaling ship.

Watson could be extradited to Japan, according to a British newspaper report.

Founded in 1977, Sea Shepherd is known for its aggressive sabotage activities, including ramming whaling vessels with small boats and throwing harmful chemicals at them.

The Japan Coast Guard put Watson on an international wanted list on suspicion of causing injury and forcibly obstructing business, alleging that he interfered with the activities of a Japanese research whaling ship in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010.

