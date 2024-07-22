Japanese Man in Russian Military Dies in Ukrainian War

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 20s who joined the Russian military in the ongoing war in Ukraine died in battle June 3, government officials said Monday.

The Japanese Embassy in Moscow received the information from Russian authorities June 5. The embassy confirmed the man’s death July 15.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry has not disclosed the man’s name, birthplace or the circumstances of his death, citing the need to protect privacy.

