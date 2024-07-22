Kobayashi Pharma Leaders to Resign over Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s chairman and president will resign to take the blame for health problems caused by its supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice, informed sources said Monday.

The resignations of Chairman Kazumasa Kobayashi, 84, and President Akihiro Kobayashi, 53, will be decided at a board meeting as early as Tuesday.

Satoshi Yamane, an executive of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, is expected to become the next president of the company based in the western Japan city of Osaka.

On July 8, the health ministry said that the number of deaths under investigation for possible links to the company's supplements reached 97.

